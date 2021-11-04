Welcome to KBEC 1390AM and 99.1 FM Classic Texas music, we are glad you found us and better yet hope you stick around and explore our website. First click on the big Mic “Listen Live” on the home page upper right-hand corner. Crank up the speakers or if the boos are close by turn it down but make sure you don’t miss a single song from our 8,000-song library.

See as a small town, family-owned station we get to play what our listeners want and you get to have your requests played pretty much instantly. Call us at 972-923-1390 hit option 2 and make the request. Most of the time something really unique in today’s radio world will happen: You will actually get to talk to the DJ and tell them why you want the song played. We can even put you on the air, if you are comfortable with that.

Back to the webpage, please explore all the tabs along the top of the page. We share with you programming (who the DJs are and even share an ugly mug or two) and upcoming LIVE remotes in the listening area.

Spend some serious time on the Fun Facts page, we got more trivia and stuff to clog up your brain on songs, artists and just plain old fun stuff.

Finally, you can see all of our advertisers, write reviews if you have used their services or find out how to contact anybody at the station.