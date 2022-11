Waxahachie High School Basketball

KBEC Broadcast Schedule vs

*VS. Cedar Hill Dec. 20th – 6:00 & 7:30pm @ WHS

*VS. Legacy Jan. 10th– 6:00 & 7:30pm @ WHS

*VS. Lake Ridge Jan. 17th – 6:00 & 7:30pm @ WHS

*VS. Desoto Jan. 27th – 6:00 & 7:30pm @ WHS

*VS. Duncanville Jan. 31st – 6:00 & 7:30pm @ WHS J

*VS. Mansfield Feb. 7th – 6:00 & 7:30pm @ WHS

VS. Skyline Feb. 14th – 7:30pm @ WHS (Boys only)

*(Lady Indians Followed by the Indians)