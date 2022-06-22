 Live In Texas: Sing Me Back Home - The Music of Merle Haggard 6-23-22 - KBEC 1390
Live In Texas: Sing Me Back Home – The Music of Merle Haggard 6-23-22

Join us Live in Texas this Thursday, we’ll be playing Another 2-week program, playing Sing Me Back Home – The Music of Merle
Haggard

Here’s Allmusic
https://www.allmusic.com/album/sing-me-back-home-the-music-of-merle-haggard-mw0003449531

 

Track Listing

  1. What Am I Gonna Do (With the Rest of My Life)
  2. Heaven Was a Drink of Wine
  3. The Farmer’s Daughter
  4. I’m a Lonesome Fugitive
  5. That’s the Way Love Goes
  6. Big City
  7. Carolyn/Daddy Frank
  8. Don’t Give Up on Me
  9. Footlights
  10. Going Where the Lonely Go
  11. Kern River
  12. Silver Wings
  13. I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink
  14. Today I Started Loving You Again
  15. Honky Tonk Night Time Man

Video Preview

 

 

