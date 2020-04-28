Raise a Hand for Rett

Tune into KBEC on Saturday at 2pm to hear an interview for the Hour of Hope with Kevin Black and David Clement on the “silent angels” who fall victim to the neurological disorder known as Rett Syndrome. These musicians and photographers united to produce a “photographic Music festival with a cause”. The coffee table book proceeds go to help fund the research to hopefully eliminate this disorder. Listen here to the moving story of Cortney.

https://raisingahand.com/

https://www.rettsyndrome.org/about-rett-syndrome/what-is-rett-syndrome/