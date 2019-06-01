KBEC is proud to present the biggest contest in its history! There certainly is Nowhere But Texas that you’ll find so many great deals.

This year marks the 8th anniversary of Nowhere but Texas. KBEC will be giving away $1390 to one lucky listener at 4:30 pm on July 26th. You will have 5 minutes to call in and claim your check. You can only register at the participating retailers locations listed below.

Please note you can only register at the retailer locations for the $1390 cash prizes and are only eligible for the items they are advertising when purchased in store. You must be 18 Years of age to enter and KBEC employees and family members are not eligible. All taxes are the responsibility of the winner.

Our official rules list for the contest is:

One entry per person per visit.

Entries must be entered by persons 18 years of age or older.

No KBEC or sponsor employees or families may enter.

The drawing will take place Friday, July 26th at 4:30pm.

You must be listening to KBEC to win.

You can register at any participating retailer from June 15th through July 26th.

Below is a list of participating vendors, their specials, and where you can find them!

Waxahachie Nissan

Offering a 2019 Nissan Versa for $13,900 (MSRP $15,705)!

1900 West Highway 287 Bypass, Waxahachie

Access Self Storage & Truck Rental

Offering $39 move in special in Red Oak or Midlothian!

(561 E Ovilla Rd, Red Oak)

(1630 N Hwy 67 Midlothian)

Glenn’s Warehouse Carpets

Offering select area rugs for $139!

(301 N. College St. Waxahachie, TX)

HLH&R Metals

Offering $1.39 per pound for clean yellow brass!

(1541 Shawnee Rd Waxahachie, TX 75165)

Compton’s Carpet Cleaning & Restoration

Offering 2 rooms and a hall cleaned for $139 (regularly $159.95)!

(1316 W. Main St. Waxahachie, TX)

Taco Casa

Offering $1.39 bean burritos!

(908 Ferris Ave, Waxahachie)

Steak ‘n Shake

Offering hamburgers for $1.39!

(2200 W Lake Bardwell Dr Ennis)

Meier Recycling

Offering to purchase yellow brass for $1.39 per pound!

(5554 W Hwy 34 Ennis)

Red Barn Flea Market

Offering #13.90 off any item in booth 0!

(305 W Madison Waxahachie)

City Credit Union

City CU goodies valued at $1.39 or $13.90!

(1625 Hwy 77 Waxahachie)

The Plaid Turtle

Offering 10 wings, fries, and drink for $13.90

(208 W Franklin St, Waxahachie)

TaMolly’s Mexican Restaurant

Offering single serve fajitas for $13.90!

(1735 Hwy 77 N, Waxahachie)

Ennis Door & Trim

(2607 S. Kaufman, Ennis)

Nowhere but Texas features 14 retailers offering you great deals and merchandise priced at $1.39, $13.90 or $139.00. We will draw from all retailers’ entries on July 26th at 4:30pm. You will have 5 minutes to call in and claim $1,390 from KBEC 1390 Classic Texas music as we celebrate “Nowhere but Texas”. If no winner calls in we will continue to draw another name until a winner calls in. You are allowed to enter at each retail location one time per visit. No purchase necessary. KBEC employees, contract laborers or family members are not eligible.