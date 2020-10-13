 Live in Texas: ZZ Top Live - Greatest Hits From Around The World - 10-15-20 - KBEC 1390
Home / Live In Texas / Live in Texas: ZZ Top Live – Greatest Hits From Around The World – 10-15-20

Live in Texas: ZZ Top Live – Greatest Hits From Around The World – 10-15-20

Rocktober Part 3 will be ZZ Top Live – Greatest Hits From Around The World

Track Listing

  1. Got Me Under Pressure
  2. Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers
  3. Cheap Sunglasses
  4. Waitin’ for the Bus
  5. Jesus Just Left Chicago
  6. Legs
  7. Sharp Dressed Man
  8. Rough Boy
  9. Pincussion
  10. La Grange
  11. I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide
  12. Tube Snake Boogie
  13. Gimme All Your Lovin’
  14. Tush
  15. Sixteen Tons

 

Here’s Allmusic
https://www.allmusic.com/album/live-greatest-hits-from-around-the-world-mw0002956608

AllMusic Review by Stephen Thomas Erlewine  [-]

Assembled from various shows from various tours from around the world, 2016’s Live: Greatest Hits from Around the World is billed as ZZ Top‘s first “full-length live album” — a matter of dispute considering how Eagle Rock released three CD/DVD/Blu-ray combo sets between 2008 and 2014. There is no visual component to Live: Greatest Hits from Around the World, which may be how it skates around the first live album distinction — if there’s no video, this is a pure album — but the record mines a similar musical vein, collecting highlights from latter-day ZZ Top tours. During the 2000s and 2010s, ZZ Top released an excellent studio album called La Futura, but that’s ignored here in favor for all the songs that are classic rock staples. Older, the Lil’ Ol’ Band from Texas sounds thicker and heavier — and Billy Gibbons‘ growl is so gruff it seems tattered — but that helps distinguish these versions from the spit and polish of the studio versions; not better, per se, but certainly the work of a band whose members happily settle into their advanced years, not wishing to change a thing about how they do things. Nevertheless, the undeniable highlights are the two tracks featuring cameos from Jeff Beck: he contributes lyrical solos to “Rough Boy” and helps with the heavy-footed boogie of “Sixteen Tons,” pushing the trio just far enough out of its comfort zone to provide some crackle.

