Live in Texas: Willie Nelson – Live @ The Choctaw Event Center 2-18-21

Today’s Live In Texas is Willie Nelson – Live @ The Choctaw Event Center!

Track Preview

  1.     Whiskey River – Still is Still Movin’ To Me – Beer For My Horses
  2.     Good Hearted Woman
  3.     Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys
  4.     Time Slips Away – Crazy Nightlife
  5.     Down Yonder
  6.     Band Intro
  7.     Texas Flood
  8.     Jambalaya – Hey Good Lookin’
  9.     Move it on Over
  10.     City Of New Orleans – To All The Girls
  11.     Georgia On My Mind
  12.     Shoeshine Man
  13.     Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain
  14.     Georgia On A Fast Train
  15.     Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
  16.     On The Road Again
  17.     Always On My Mind
  18.     Nuages
  19.     Band of Brothers
  20.     Circle Be Unbroken – I’ll Fly Away
  21.     Roll Me Up and Smoke When I Die
  22.     I Saw the Light – Outro

Video Preview

