Live in Texas: Willie Nelson – Live At Riverbend Centre (Austin) – 8-13-20

This week, it’s Willie Nelson – Live At Riverbend Centre (Austin)!

Track Listing

  1. Funny How Time Slips Away > Crazy > Night Life
  2. Down Yonder
  3. It’s Floodin’ Down In Texas
  4. Fathers and Mothers
  5. Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain
  6. Good Hearted Woman
  7. Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground
  8. On the Road Again
  9. You Were Always On My Mind
  10. My Window Faces the South
  11. Nuages
  12. Jamabalaya (On the Bayou)
  13. Hey Hey Good Lookin’
  14. Move It On Over
  15. Mama Don’t Let Them Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
  16. Yesterday’s Wine
  17. This Cold War With You
  18. Will the Circle Be Unbroken
  19. Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die
  20. Uncloudy Day
  21. You Asked Me To
  22. The City of New Orleans
  23. To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before
  24. Amazing Grave
  25. I Saw the Light

 

