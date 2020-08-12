Live in Texas: Willie Nelson – Live At Riverbend Centre (Austin) – 8-13-20

This week, it’s Willie Nelson – Live At Riverbend Centre (Austin)!
Track Listing
- Funny How Time Slips Away > Crazy > Night Life
- Down Yonder
- It’s Floodin’ Down In Texas
- Fathers and Mothers
- Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain
- Good Hearted Woman
- Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground
- On the Road Again
- You Were Always On My Mind
- My Window Faces the South
- Nuages
- Jamabalaya (On the Bayou)
- Hey Hey Good Lookin’
- Move It On Over
- Mama Don’t Let Them Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
- Yesterday’s Wine
- This Cold War With You
- Will the Circle Be Unbroken
- Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die
- Uncloudy Day
- You Asked Me To
- The City of New Orleans
- To All The Girls I’ve Loved Before
- Amazing Grave
- I Saw the Light