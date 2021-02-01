Live in Texas: Willie Nelson: American Outlaw 2-4-21 and 2-11-21

It’s another 2-week event with Live In Texas.
The LP is Willie Nelson: American Outlaw, which is new to the program.
This once-in-a-lifetime concert event took place Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. This historic event honored living legend Willie Nelson and featured his greatest hits performed by today’s biggest superstars.
Here’s Allmusic
https://www.allmusic.com/album/willie-nelson-american-outlaw-live-at-bridgestone-arena-2019-mw0003452847
Track Listing:
- Whiskey River
- Three Days
- Sister’s Coming Home/Down at the Corner Beer Joint
- I Thought About You, Lord, Time of the Preacher, Hands on the Wheel
- A Song for You
- Shotgun Willie
- Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain
- Georgia on My Mind
- City of New Orleans
- Bloody Mary Morning
- I Gotta Get Drunk
- Willie Got Me Stoned
- Me and Paul
Disc 2
- Crazy
- After the Fire Is Gone
- Pancho and Lefty
- Till I Gain Control Again
- Me and Bobby McGee
- The Harder They Come
- Always on My Mind
- Sing One With Willie
- Good Hearted Woman
- On the Road Again
- Roll Me Up And Smoke Me When I Die
Disc 3
- Whiskey River
- Three Days
- Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
- Sister’s Coming Home/Down at the Corner Beer Joint
- I Thought About You, Lord, Time of the Preacher, Hands on the Wheel
- A Song for You
- Shotgun Willie
- Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain
- Georgia on My Mind
- Somebody Pick Up My Pieces
- City of New Orleans
- Bloody Mary Morning
- I Gotta Get Drunk
- Willie Got Me Stoned
- Me and Paul
- Funny How Time Slips Away
- Crazy
- After the Fire Is Gone
- Pancho and Lefty
- Till I Gain Control Again
- Me and Bobby McGee
- The Harder They Come
- Always on My Mind
- Sing One With Willie
- Good Hearted Woman
- On the Road Again
- Will the Circle Be Unbroken
