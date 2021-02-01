Live in Texas: Willie Nelson: American Outlaw 2-4-21 and 2-11-21

It’s another 2-week event with Live In Texas.

The LP is Willie Nelson: American Outlaw, which is new to the program.

This once-in-a-lifetime concert event took place Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. This historic event honored living legend Willie Nelson and featured his greatest hits performed by today’s biggest superstars.

Here’s Allmusic

https://www.allmusic.com/album/willie-nelson-american-outlaw-live-at-bridgestone-arena-2019-mw0003452847

Track Listing:

Whiskey River Three Days Sister’s Coming Home/Down at the Corner Beer Joint I Thought About You, Lord, Time of the Preacher, Hands on the Wheel A Song for You Shotgun Willie Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain Georgia on My Mind City of New Orleans Bloody Mary Morning I Gotta Get Drunk Willie Got Me Stoned Me and Paul

Disc 2

Crazy After the Fire Is Gone Pancho and Lefty Till I Gain Control Again Me and Bobby McGee The Harder They Come Always on My Mind Sing One With Willie Good Hearted Woman On the Road Again Roll Me Up And Smoke Me When I Die

Disc 3

Whiskey River Three Days Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys Sister’s Coming Home/Down at the Corner Beer Joint I Thought About You, Lord, Time of the Preacher, Hands on the Wheel A Song for You Shotgun Willie Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain Georgia on My Mind Somebody Pick Up My Pieces City of New Orleans Bloody Mary Morning I Gotta Get Drunk Willie Got Me Stoned Me and Paul Funny How Time Slips Away Crazy After the Fire Is Gone Pancho and Lefty Till I Gain Control Again Me and Bobby McGee The Harder They Come Always on My Mind Sing One With Willie Good Hearted Woman On the Road Again Will the Circle Be Unbroken

Video Preview