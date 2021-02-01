 Live in Texas: Willie Nelson: American Outlaw 2-4-21 and 2-11-21 - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: Willie Nelson: American Outlaw 2-4-21 and 2-11-21

It’s another 2-week event with Live In Texas.

The LP is Willie Nelson: American Outlaw, which is new to the program.

This once-in-a-lifetime concert event took place Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. This historic event honored living legend Willie Nelson and featured his greatest hits performed by today’s biggest superstars.

Track Listing:

  1. Whiskey River
  2. Three Days
  3. Sister’s Coming Home/Down at the Corner Beer Joint
  4. I Thought About You, Lord, Time of the Preacher, Hands on the Wheel
  5. A Song for You
  6. Shotgun Willie
  7. Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain
  8. Georgia on My Mind
  9. City of New Orleans
  10. Bloody Mary Morning
  11. I Gotta Get Drunk
  12. Willie Got Me Stoned
  13. Me and Paul

Disc 2

  1. Crazy
  2. After the Fire Is Gone
  3. Pancho and Lefty
  4. Till I Gain Control Again
  5. Me and Bobby McGee
  6. The Harder They Come
  7. Always on My Mind
  8. Sing One With Willie
  9. Good Hearted Woman
  10. On the Road Again
  11. Roll Me Up And Smoke Me When I Die

Disc 3

  1. Whiskey River
  2. Three Days
  3. Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys
  4. Sister’s Coming Home/Down at the Corner Beer Joint
  5. I Thought About You, Lord, Time of the Preacher, Hands on the Wheel
  6. A Song for You
  7. Shotgun Willie
  8. Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain
  9. Georgia on My Mind
  10. Somebody Pick Up My Pieces
  11. City of New Orleans
  12. Bloody Mary Morning
  13. I Gotta Get Drunk
  14. Willie Got Me Stoned
  15. Me and Paul
  16. Funny How Time Slips Away
  17. Crazy
  18. After the Fire Is Gone
  19. Pancho and Lefty
  20. Till I Gain Control Again
  21. Me and Bobby McGee
  22. The Harder They Come
  23. Always on My Mind
  24. Sing One With Willie
  25. Good Hearted Woman
  26. On the Road Again
  27. Will the Circle Be Unbroken

Video Preview

