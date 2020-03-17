 Live In Texas: Willie Nelson Floore's Country Store 3-19-20 - KBEC 1390
Live In Texas: Willie Nelson Floore’s Country Store 3-19-20

Since Outlaws & Legends has been postponed, I’ll play Willie Nelson (one of the headliners) this week.

It’s his Floore’s Country Store performance.

Track Listing

  1. Whiskey River + Still is Still Movin + Beer For My Horses
    2. Good Hearted Woman
    3. Shotgun Willie
    4. Down Yonder
    5. Me and Paul
    6. Help Me Make It Through The Night
    7. Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
    8. On The Road Again
    9. Always On My Mind
    10. Band of Brothers
    11. Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain
    12. Will The Circle Be Unbroken + Iâ€™ll Fly Away
    13. Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die + I Saw The Light + Outro

