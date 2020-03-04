Live in Texas – The Mavericks Live in Austin Texas 3-12-20

This week’s program (3/5) is preempted by sports, so next week (3/12)
We’ll March with the Mavericks. (since it’s the first Live In Texas of the month, ha)
Track Listing
- Dance the Night Away – Raul Malo
- Because of You – Jaime Hanna / Raul Malo
- Think of Me (When You’re Lonely) – Estella Olson
- Things You Said to Me – Al Anderson / Raul Malo
- Here Comes the Rain – Kostas / Raul Malo
- San Jose – Raul Malo / Alan Miller
- I Want to Know – Raul Malo / Alan Miller
- What a Crying Shame – Kostas / Raul Malo
- There Goes My Heart – Kostas / Raul Malo
- Shine Your Light – Raul Malo
- Save a Prayer – Raul Malo
- Siboney – Ernesto Lecuona Casada / Theodore Morse
- I Said I Love You – Jaime Hanna / Raul Malo / Alan Miller
- Every Little Thing About You – Jaime Hanna / Raul Malo / Alan Miller
- Volver Volver
- All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down – Raul Malo