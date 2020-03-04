 Live in Texas - The Mavericks Live in Austin Texas 3-12-20 - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas – The Mavericks Live in Austin Texas 3-12-20

This week’s program (3/5) is preempted by sports, so next week (3/12)

We’ll March with the Mavericks. (since it’s the first Live In Texas of the month, ha)

Track Listing

  1. Dance the Night Away – Raul Malo
  2. Because of You – Jaime Hanna / Raul Malo
  3. Think of Me (When You’re Lonely) – Estella Olson
  4. Things You Said to Me – Al Anderson / Raul Malo
  5. Here Comes the Rain – Kostas / Raul Malo
  6. San Jose – Raul Malo / Alan Miller
  7. I Want to Know – Raul Malo / Alan Miller
  8. What a Crying Shame – Kostas / Raul Malo
  9. There Goes My Heart – Kostas / Raul Malo
  10. Shine Your Light – Raul Malo
  11. Save a Prayer – Raul Malo
  12. Siboney – Ernesto Lecuona Casada / Theodore Morse
  13. I Said I Love You – Jaime Hanna / Raul Malo / Alan Miller
  14. Every Little Thing About You – Jaime Hanna / Raul Malo / Alan Miller
  15. Volver Volver
  16. All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down – Raul Malo

