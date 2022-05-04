 Live in Texas: The Judds - Reunion Live - 5-5-22 - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: The Judds – Reunion Live – 5-5-22

Playing selections from The Judds – Reunion Live.

Naomi and Wynonna reunited and recorded in concert on December 31, 1999, i.e. the cusp of the new Millennium (the audience countdown comes just before the show-closing ballad “Freedom”). All their big hits are gathered here, along with a generous helping of songs from Wynonna’s solo albums, including her hit single “Can’t Nobody Love You (Like I Do)” and a cover of the Fabulous Thunderbirds’ “Tuff Enuff.”

Along with the music, which is performed with the duo’s customary high-gloss precision and old-fashioned showmanship, there’s also an understandably sentimental introductory speech by actress/little sister Ashley Judd, the obligatory scripted-sounding mother-daughter banter, and some homespun philosophizing by Naomi, who opines, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” Amen.

Track Listing 

  1. Love Can Build a Bridge
  2. Girls Night Out
  3. Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain
  4. Have Mercy
  5. Love Is Alive
  6. Turn It Loose
  7. She Is His Only Need
  8. I Saw the Light
  9. My Strongest Weakness
  10. Give a Little Love
  11. River of Time
  12. I Know Where I’m Going

