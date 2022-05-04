Live in Texas: The Judds – Reunion Live – 5-5-22

Playing selections from The Judds – Reunion Live.
Naomi and Wynonna reunited and recorded in concert on December 31, 1999, i.e. the cusp of the new Millennium (the audience countdown comes just before the show-closing ballad “Freedom”). All their big hits are gathered here, along with a generous helping of songs from Wynonna’s solo albums, including her hit single “Can’t Nobody Love You (Like I Do)” and a cover of the Fabulous Thunderbirds’ “Tuff Enuff.”
Along with the music, which is performed with the duo’s customary high-gloss precision and old-fashioned showmanship, there’s also an understandably sentimental introductory speech by actress/little sister Ashley Judd, the obligatory scripted-sounding mother-daughter banter, and some homespun philosophizing by Naomi, who opines, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” Amen.
Track Listing
- Love Can Build a Bridge
- Girls Night Out
- Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain
- Have Mercy
- Love Is Alive
- Turn It Loose
- She Is His Only Need
- I Saw the Light
- My Strongest Weakness
- Give a Little Love
- River of Time
- I Know Where I’m Going
