Live in Texas: The Highwaymen Live: American Outlaws Disc 3.

Join us on Thursday, May 9th at 7 pm. This week’s album is The Highwaymen Live: American Outlaws disc 3.
Track Listing
- Johnny Cash – I Walk The Line (from the Louisiana Hayride)
- Willie Nelson – Funny How Time Slips Away (from Billy Bob’s)
- Waylon Jennings – Lonesome, On’ry And Mean (Waylon Live)
- Kris Kristofferson – Help Me Make It Thru The Night (Live in Austin)
- Mystery Train
- Highwayman
- The King Is Gone (So Are You)
- I’ve Always Been Crazy
- The Best of All Possible Worlds
- City of New Orleans
- Folsom Prison Blues
- Intro/Highwayman
- Shipwrecked in the Eighties
- Desperados Waiting for a Train
- One Too Many Mornings