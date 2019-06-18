 Live in Texas: The Highwaymen Live: American Outlaws Disc 3. - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: The Highwaymen Live: American Outlaws Disc 3.

Join us on Thursday, May 9th at 7 pm. This week’s album is The Highwaymen Live: American Outlaws disc 3.

Track Listing 

  1.  Johnny Cash – I Walk The Line (from the Louisiana Hayride)
  2.  Willie Nelson – Funny How Time Slips Away (from Billy Bob’s)
  3.  Waylon Jennings – Lonesome, On’ry And Mean (Waylon Live)
  4.  Kris Kristofferson – Help Me Make It Thru The Night (Live in Austin)
  5. Mystery Train
  6. Highwayman
  7. The King Is Gone (So Are You)
  8. I’ve Always Been Crazy
  9. The Best of All Possible Worlds
  10. City of New Orleans
  11. Folsom Prison Blues
  12. Intro/Highwayman
  13. Shipwrecked in the Eighties
  14. Desperados Waiting for a Train
  15. One Too Many Mornings

