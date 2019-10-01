Live in Texas: The Essential Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble

Join us on Thursday, October 3rd at 7 pm. This week we will be playing The Essential Stevie Ray Vaughan &
Double Trouble.
Track Listing
1. Shake For Me
2. Rude Mood / Hide Away
3. Texas Flood
4. Cold Shot
5. The Sky Is Crying
6. Willie The Wimp
7. Superstition
8. Leave My Little Girl Alone
9. The House Is Rockin’
10. Crossfire
11. Tightrope
AllMusic Review by Heather Phares
Epic’s The Essential Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble gathers two discs’ worth of the late blues guitarist’s work, including many live performances and a few tracks with the Vaughan Brothers. The collection presents Vaughan’s material in roughly chronological order, from the 1980 live recording “Shake for Me” to 1989’s “Life by the Drop.” It also touches on most of Vaughan’s definitive songs and performances, including “Tightrope,” “Wall of Denial,” “Couldn’t Stand the Weather,” and “Cold Shot,” and live versions of “The Sky Is Crying,” “Superstition,” and “Rude Mood/Hide Away.” Though this album doesn’t offer anything that hasn’t already been released in some form or another, it does go into slightly more depth than several of the other Stevie Ray Vaughan retrospectives by presenting both his greatest studio hits and some of his best live work.