Live in Texas: The Essential Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble

Join us on Thursday, October 3rd at 7 pm. This week we will be playing The Essential Stevie Ray Vaughan &

Double Trouble.

Track Listing

1. Shake For Me

2. Rude Mood / Hide Away

3. Texas Flood

4. Cold Shot

5. The Sky Is Crying

6. Willie The Wimp

7. Superstition

8. Leave My Little Girl Alone

9. The House Is Rockin’

10. Crossfire

11. Tightrope