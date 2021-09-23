 Live In Texas: The Best of John Denver 9-24-21 - KBEC 1390
Live In Texas: The Best of John Denver 9-24-21

Playing Best of John Denver – Live

Here’s Allmusic
https://www.allmusic.com/album/the-best-of-john-denver-live-mw0000025420

The Best of John Denver Live Review

by Rodney Batdorf

The Best of John Denver Live captures the singer at his charity Wildlife Concert in 1995. Denver runs through many of his best-known songs (“Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Annie’s Song”) as well as two songs (“I’m Sorry,” “I Think I’d Rather Be a Cowboy”) that he previously had not recorded. It’s a pleasant enough record, but the performance isn’t particularly noteworthy, and even collectors will find it rather inconsequential.

Track Listing

  1. Rocky Mountain High
  2. Country Roads
  3. Back Home Again
  4. I Guess He’d Rather Be in Colorado
  5. Matthew
  6. Sunshine on My Shoulders
  7. Darcy Farrow
  8. Wild Montana Skies
  9. Medley: Leaving on a Jet Plane/Goodbye Again
  10. Bet on the Blues
  11. I’d Rather Be a Cowboy (Lady’s Chains)
  12. Fly Away
  13. I’m Sorry
  14. Annie’s Song
  15. Poems, Prayers & Promises
  16. Calypso

Video Preview

