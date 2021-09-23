Live In Texas: The Best of John Denver 9-24-21

Here’s Allmusic

https://www.allmusic.com/album/the-best-of-john-denver-live-mw0000025420

The Best of John Denver Live captures the singer at his charity Wildlife Concert in 1995. Denver runs through many of his best-known songs (“Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Annie’s Song”) as well as two songs (“I’m Sorry,” “I Think I’d Rather Be a Cowboy”) that he previously had not recorded. It’s a pleasant enough record, but the performance isn’t particularly noteworthy, and even collectors will find it rather inconsequential.