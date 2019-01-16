 Live in Texas: Texas Music Scene: Live, Vol. 1 - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: Texas Music Scene: Live, Vol. 1

Join us on Thursday, January 17th at 7pm. This week’s album is Texas Music Scene: Live, Vol. 1.

Track Listing

  1. Tonight We Ride  –  Micky & the Motorcars
  2. Motor City Man – Bruce Robison / Kelly Willis
  3. I Lie When I Drink – Dale Watson
  4. Shreveport to New Orleans – Roger Greager
  5. Saturday Night – Wade Bowen
  6. Miss My Life – The Band of Heathens
  7. Song of Lime Juice and Despair – Shinyribs
  8. Last Goodbye – Reckless Kelly
  9. Hanging Around – William Clark Green
  10. Dogwood- Whiskey Myers
  11. If I Could Make a Livin’ Drinkin’ – Kevin Fowler
  12. Higher Than Willie & Jonesin’ for Haggard – Jack Ingram
  13. Inbetweener – Cody Canada & the Departed
  14. Little Late for Loving Me Now – Will Sexton
  15. Electric Bill – Jason Boland
  16. Boogie Back to Texas – Asleep at the Wheel

 

