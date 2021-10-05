Live In Texas: Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Fire Meets The Fury 10-7-21

It’s Rocktober 2021!
First album is Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Fire Meets The Fury
https://www.allmusic.com/album/fire-meets-the-fury-the-radio-broadcasts-1989-mw0002309555
Fire Meets the Fury: The Radio Broadcasts 1989 Review
by Steve Leggett
These often bootlegged shows — from November 28, 1989 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and from the next night’s show at McNichols Arena in Denver, Colorado, the last two stops on Stevie Ray Vaughan‘s 28-stop “The Fire Meets the Fury” tour with Jeff Beck in 1989 — were the last recorded shows of Vaughan‘s career, coming just eight months before his death. Luckily, the sound is decent on this release, and Vaughan, finally clean and sober at this point, was arguably playing at his peak, making this a close-to-essential pick up for ardent fans of this brilliant Texas guitarist.
Track Listing
- The House Is Rockin’
- Tightrope
- Look at Little Sister
- Texas Flood
- Leave My Girl Alone
- Wall of Denial
- Superstition
- Cold Shot
- Life Without You
- Crossfire
- Voodoo Child
