Live In Texas: Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Fire Meets The Fury 10-7-21

It’s Rocktober 2021!



First album is Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Fire Meets The Fury

https://www.allmusic.com/album/fire-meets-the-fury-the-radio-broadcasts-1989-mw0002309555

These often bootlegged shows — from November 28, 1989 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and from the next night’s show at McNichols Arena in Denver, Colorado, the last two stops on Stevie Ray Vaughan‘s 28-stop “The Fire Meets the Fury” tour with Jeff Beck in 1989 — were the last recorded shows of Vaughan‘s career, coming just eight months before his death. Luckily, the sound is decent on this release, and Vaughan, finally clean and sober at this point, was arguably playing at his peak, making this a close-to-essential pick up for ardent fans of this brilliant Texas guitarist.