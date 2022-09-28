 Live in Texas: Songs for Worship: Country Live 9-29-22 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live in Texas: Songs for Worship: Country Live 9-29-22

Live in Texas: Songs for Worship: Country Live 9-29-22

Mixing it up this week with Songs 4 Worship: Country Live

Track Listing

  1. Lenny LeBlanc – How Can I Keep From Singing
  2. The Palmetto State Quartet – Trading My Sorrows
  3. Rebecca Lynn Howard, Rachel  Robinson (5) – Heart Of Worship
  4. Collin Raye – Get Up In Jesus’ Name
  5. Collin Raye – Indescribable
  6. Bryan White – God Of Wonders
  7. Don Poythress – Holy Is The Lord
  8. Marty Raybon – Medley: Lord I Lift Your Name On High/l Love You Lord
  9. Susan Ashton – Revelation Song
  10. Richie McDonald – Above All
  11. Ricky Skaggs – We All Bow Down
  12. Randy Travis – Open The Eyes Of My Heart
  13. Alison Krauss & Union Station – There Is A Reason
  14. Diamond Rio – I Believe
  15. Alabama – Amazing GraceVideo Preview 

Check Also

Live in Texas – Okie from Muskogee – 8-25-22

Yee Howdy! This week’s album is Merle Haggard – Okie from Muskogee Allmusic- https://www.allmusic.com/album/okie-from-muskogee-mw0000319168 Okie …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved