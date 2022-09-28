Live in Texas: Songs for Worship: Country Live 9-29-22

Mixing it up this week with Songs 4 Worship: Country Live
Track Listing
- Lenny LeBlanc – How Can I Keep From Singing
- The Palmetto State Quartet – Trading My Sorrows
- Rebecca Lynn Howard, Rachel Robinson (5) – Heart Of Worship
- Collin Raye – Get Up In Jesus’ Name
- Collin Raye – Indescribable
- Bryan White – God Of Wonders
- Don Poythress – Holy Is The Lord
- Marty Raybon – Medley: Lord I Lift Your Name On High/l Love You Lord
- Susan Ashton – Revelation Song
- Richie McDonald – Above All
- Ricky Skaggs – We All Bow Down
- Randy Travis – Open The Eyes Of My Heart
- Alison Krauss & Union Station – There Is A Reason
- Diamond Rio – I Believe
- Alabama – Amazing Grace