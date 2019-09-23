Live in Texas: Roy Orbison – Live At Austin City Limits

Join us on Thursday, September 26th at 7 pm. This week we will be playing Roy Orbison – Live At Austin City Limits.

Before he re-emerged in the second half of the 1980s as a living legend and a rock & roll god, Roy Orbison was a working musician sustaining a career without a lot of help from the popular mass media — all that carried him was the music and his ability to give a great show, without the sense of a part of history passing by. Live at Austin City Limits: August 5, 1982 is built around his appearance on the PBS show, playing with a five-piece band and three backup singers. This performance took place a half-decade prior to the late-career surge that accompanied Orbison’s induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, his return to the charts, and his linkup with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, et al., in the Traveling Wilburys; it shows Orbison, even in this relatively low-profile period of his life and career, doing a superb show with a laid-back, smiling countenance in a relaxed mood, going through all of the expected hits right back to “Ooby Dooby” and up to 1980’s “That Lovin’ You Feelin’ Again.” Read more…