 Live in Texas: Roy Orbison - Live At Austin City Limits - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live in Texas: Roy Orbison – Live At Austin City Limits

Live in Texas: Roy Orbison – Live At Austin City Limits

Join us on Thursday, September 26th at 7 pm.  This week we will be playing Roy Orbison – Live At Austin City Limits.

Track Listing 

  1. Only The Lonely
  2.  Leah
  3.  Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream)
  4. In Dreams
  5.  Mean Woman Blues
  6. Blue Angel
  7. Lana
  8.  Blue Bayou
  9. Candy Man
  10.  Crying
  11.  Crying (Reprise)
  12.  Ooby Dooby
  13.  Hound Dog Man
  14.  Working For The Man
  15.  That Lovin’ You Feelin’ Again
  16.  (Go, Go, Go) Down The Line
  17.  It’s Over
  18.  Oh, Pretty Woman
  19.  Running Scared
  20.  Running Scared (Reprise)

AllMusic Review by Bruce Eder

Before he re-emerged in the second half of the 1980s as a living legend and a rock & roll god, Roy Orbison was a working musician sustaining a career without a lot of help from the popular mass media — all that carried him was the music and his ability to give a great show, without the sense of a part of history passing by. Live at Austin City Limits: August 5, 1982 is built around his appearance on the PBS show, playing with a five-piece band and three backup singers. This performance took place a half-decade prior to the late-career surge that accompanied Orbison’s induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, his return to the charts, and his linkup with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, et al., in the Traveling Wilburys; it shows Orbison, even in this relatively low-profile period of his life and career, doing a superb show with a laid-back, smiling countenance in a relaxed mood, going through all of the expected hits right back to “Ooby Dooby” and up to 1980’s “That Lovin’ You Feelin’ Again.” Read more…

 

Check Also

Live in Texas: Doug Stone – Live at Billy Bob’s

Join us on Thursday, Aug 22nd at 7 pm.  This week is we will be …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved