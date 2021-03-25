 Live In Texas: Roy Orbison - Black and White Night - 3-25-21 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live In Texas: Roy Orbison – Black and White Night – 3-25-21

Live In Texas: Roy Orbison – Black and White Night – 3-25-21

This time around, it’s Roy Orbison – Black & White Night.

Here’s Allmusic
https://www.allmusic.com/album/black-white-night-live-mw0000140607

AllMusic Review by Bruce Eder

The best-recorded Roy Orbison live disc ever issued, taken from the soundtrack of the HBO concert from the 1980s with VIP guests like Bruce Springsteen and Elvis Costello. This was a sort of magical video, and the performances are splendid, along with the good feelings involved. On the other hand, the performances are extremely reverential to the established studio versions of the songs (all of the hits are here), and intended to mimic them, so this isn’t quite the same as a live album as it would have been done back when. The pity is that neither Monument nor MGM ever taped any complete concerts by Orbison from the 1960s, and all that remains are TV appearances from Europe.

Track Listing

  1. Only the Lonely
  2. Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream)
  3. Blue Bayou
  4. The Comedians
  5. Ooby Dooby
  6. Leah
  7. Running Scared
  8. Uptown
  9. In Dreams
  10. Crying
  11. Candy Man
  12. Go, Go, Go (Down the Line)
  13. Mean Woman Blues
  14. (All I Can Do Is) Dream You
  15. Claudette
  16. It’s Over
  17. Oh, Pretty Woman

Video Preview

Check Also

Live in Texas: Johnny Cash & Willie Nelson – Storytellers. NEXT WEEK (2/18) will be Disc 2 of Willie Nelson: American Outlaw. 2-11-21

Apologies for the short notice. Today (2/11), I’ll play Johnny Cash & Willie Nelson – …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved