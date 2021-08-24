Live In Texas: Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts Some Girls – Live In Texas ’78 8-27-21

Just learned longtime Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has passed, so I’m playing their Some Girls – Live In Texas ’78

Some Girls: Live in Texas ’78 is a live concert film by The Rolling Stones released in 2011. This live performance was recorded and filmed in 16 mm during one show at the Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth, Texas on 18 July 1978, during their US Tour 1978 in support of their album Some Girls. The concert film was released on DVD/Blu-ray Disc, Combo (DVD & CD set) and (Blu-ray Disc & CD set) on 18 November 2011.[1] Originally the CD was exclusive to the combo sets, but in June 2017, the CD was made available separately for the first time.

Track Listing

Let It Rock All Down the Line Honky Tonk Women Star Star When the Whip Comes Down Beast of Burden Miss You Imagination Shattered Respectable Far Away Eyes Love in Vain Tumbling Dice Happy Sweet Little 16 Brown Sugar Jumpin' Jack Flash

