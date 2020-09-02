Live in Texas: Reba McEntire – Reba Live – 9-03-20

The first LIT album for September is Reba – Live
Track Listing
- So, So, So Long
- One Promise Too Late
- Let the Music (Lift You Up)
- Little Rock
- New Fool at an Old Game
- Little Girl
- I Can’t Stop Now
- A Sunday Kind of Love
- I Know How He Feels
- Woever’s In New England
- Cathy’s Crown
- You Must Really Love me
- Somebody up There Likes Me
- San Antonio Rose
- Mama Tried
- Night Life
- Jolene
- Sweet Dreams
- Respect
AllMusic Review by Thom Owens
Live is a predictable but enjoyable live set featuring 19 of Reba McEntire’s biggest hits and best-known songs, plus a selection of covers (“Mama Tried,” “San Antonio Rose,” “Night Life,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Respect”). For fans, it’s a fun but ultimately unnecessary set, since it offers no revelations and very little kinetic energy.