Live in Texas: Reba McEntire – Reba Live – 9-03-20

The first LIT album for September is Reba – Live

Track Listing

  1. So, So, So Long
  2. One Promise Too Late
  3. Let the Music (Lift You Up)
  4. Little Rock
  5. New Fool at an Old Game
  6. Little Girl
  7. I Can’t Stop Now
  8. A Sunday Kind of Love
  9. I Know How He Feels
  10. Woever’s In New England
  11. Cathy’s Crown
  12. You Must Really Love me
  13. Somebody up There Likes Me
  14. San Antonio Rose
  15. Mama Tried
  16. Night Life
  17. Jolene
  18. Sweet Dreams
  19. Respect

AllMusic Review by Thom Owens

Live is a predictable but enjoyable live set featuring 19 of Reba McEntire’s biggest hits and best-known songs, plus a selection of covers (“Mama Tried,” “San Antonio Rose,” “Night Life,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Respect”). For fans, it’s a fun but ultimately unnecessary set, since it offers no revelations and very little kinetic energy.

