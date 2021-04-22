 Live in Texas: Merle Haggard, Sing Me Back Home - 4-22-21 - KBEC 1390
It’s a two-week event with Live In Texas, celebrating the music of Merle
Haggard! This week we bring him back with Disc 2.

https://www.allmusic.com/album/sing-me-back-home-the-music-of-merle-haggard-mw0003449531

Track Listing

  1. Mama Tried -The Avett Brothers
  2. White Line Fever – John Mellencamp
  3. Rainbow Stew – Kacey Musgraves
  4. It’s All in the Movies – Ronnie Dunn
  5. The Bottle Let Me Down – Billy Gibbons
  6. Workin’ Man Blues – Billy Gibbons / Warren Haynes
  7. If We Make It Through December – Dierks Bentley
  8. Natural High – Sheryl Crow
  9. Misery and Gin – Miranda Lambert
  10. Pancho and Lefty – Kenny Chesney / Willie Nelson
  11. Sing Me Back Home – Keith Richards
  12. Reasons to Quit – Willie Nelson / Keith Richards
  13. Ramblin’ Fever – Toby Keith / Willie Nelson
  14. Okie From Muskogee

