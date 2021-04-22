Live in Texas: Merle Haggard, Sing Me Back Home – 4-22-21

It’s a two-week event with Live In Texas, celebrating the music of Merle
Haggard! This week we bring him back with Disc 2.
https://www.allmusic.com/album/sing-me-back-home-the-music-of-merle-haggard-mw0003449531
Track Listing
- Mama Tried -The Avett Brothers
- White Line Fever – John Mellencamp
- Rainbow Stew – Kacey Musgraves
- It’s All in the Movies – Ronnie Dunn
- The Bottle Let Me Down – Billy Gibbons
- Workin’ Man Blues – Billy Gibbons / Warren Haynes
- If We Make It Through December – Dierks Bentley
- Natural High – Sheryl Crow
- Misery and Gin – Miranda Lambert
- Pancho and Lefty – Kenny Chesney / Willie Nelson
- Sing Me Back Home – Keith Richards
- Reasons to Quit – Willie Nelson / Keith Richards
- Ramblin’ Fever – Toby Keith / Willie Nelson
- Okie From Muskogee
Video Preview