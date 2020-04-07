 Live in Texas: Merle Haggard 4-10-20 - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: Merle Haggard 4-10-20

I took the reins of Live In Texas on 4-7-16 and my first artist was Merle Haggard.

To commemorate that event and celebrate his music, I’ll play his Motorcycle Cowboy: Live At Billy Bob’s.

Track Listing

  1. Misery and Gin
  2. I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink
  3. QWorkin’ Man Blues
  4. Silver Wings
  5. Swinging Doors
  6. That’s the Way Love Goes
  7. The Bottle Let Me Down
  8. Ramblin’ Fever
  9. The Emptiest Arms in the World
  10. Mama Tried
  11. Hungry Eyes
  12. Motorcycle Cowboy/Blue Yodel, No. 13
  13. If We Make It Through December
  14. Are the Good Times Really Over (I Wish a Buck Was Still Silver)
  15. Okie from Muskogee
  16. Big City
  17. Ida Red
  18. Today I Started Loving You Again

 

 

