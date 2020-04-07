Live in Texas: Merle Haggard 4-10-20

I took the reins of Live In Texas on 4-7-16 and my first artist was Merle Haggard.
To commemorate that event and celebrate his music, I’ll play his Motorcycle Cowboy: Live At Billy Bob’s.
Track Listing
- Misery and Gin
- I Think I’ll Just Stay Here and Drink
- QWorkin’ Man Blues
- Silver Wings
- Swinging Doors
- That’s the Way Love Goes
- The Bottle Let Me Down
- Ramblin’ Fever
- The Emptiest Arms in the World
- Mama Tried
- Hungry Eyes
- Motorcycle Cowboy/Blue Yodel, No. 13
- If We Make It Through December
- Are the Good Times Really Over (I Wish a Buck Was Still Silver)
- Okie from Muskogee
- Big City
- Ida Red
- Today I Started Loving You Again