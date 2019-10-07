Live in Texas: Lynyrd Skynrd – Southern by the Grace of God: Lynrd Skynrd Tribute Tour 1987

Join us on Thursday, October 10th at 7 pm. This week ‘Rocktober’ rolls along with Lynyrd Skynyrd – Southern by the Grace of God: Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Tour 1987.

Track Listing

For its first live album since the fatal 1977 plane crash, Lynyrd Skynyrd drafted a few friends to sit in as guest artists, including former Dixie Dregs guitarist Steve Morse, fiddle wizard Charlie Daniels, and former Marshall Tucker Band guitarist Toy Caldwell, who contributes some of his unique thumb-picking guitar work to the J.J. Cale tune “Call Me the Breeze.” Johnny VanZant, younger brother of the late Ronnie VanZant, steps forward as lead singer, and even pulls in his other brother Donnie of .38 Special to sing along, and Artimus Pyle proves that he still has what it takes to provide the backbeat for one of the South’s most enduring legends. While Southern by the Grace of God may not match the intensity of One More from the Road, it still delivers some excellent Southern jamming, pairing a few of the South’s best-loved musicians with one of the world’s legendary rock & roll bands.