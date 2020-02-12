 Live in Texas: Lovey Dovey 2-13-20 - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: Lovey Dovey 2-13-20

This week is a ‘Lovey Dovey’ pre-Valentine’s program.  All the songs are
about love (or something like it).

Track Listing

  1. Gimme All Your Lovin’ – ZZ Top
  2. Kiss Me in the Dark – Randy Rogers Band
  3. Love Don’t Care (Who’s Heart if Breaks) – Earl Thomas Conley
  4. (Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear (Live) – Glen Campbell
  5. Fearless Heart – Steve Earle
  6. Lovin’ Makes Livin’ Worthwhile – Jerry Jeff Walker
  7. I Never Knew Love – Doug Stone
  8. Love Makin’ Song – Aaron Watson
  9. Do Me With Love – Janie Fricke
  10. That Lovin You Feeling Again (Live) – Roy Orbison
  11. I’m Only In It For The Love – John Conlee
  12. Amanda (Live) – Waylon Jennings
  13. Night Time Magic – Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers
  14. Love Will Keep Us Alive – Eagles
  15. 1-900 Lover – Pat Green
  16. All My Ex’s Live In Texas (Live) – George Strait feat Jason Aldean

