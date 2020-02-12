Live in Texas: Lovey Dovey 2-13-20

This week is a ‘Lovey Dovey’ pre-Valentine’s program. All the songs are
about love (or something like it).
Track Listing
- Gimme All Your Lovin’ – ZZ Top
- Kiss Me in the Dark – Randy Rogers Band
- Love Don’t Care (Who’s Heart if Breaks) – Earl Thomas Conley
- (Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear (Live) – Glen Campbell
- Fearless Heart – Steve Earle
- Lovin’ Makes Livin’ Worthwhile – Jerry Jeff Walker
- I Never Knew Love – Doug Stone
- Love Makin’ Song – Aaron Watson
- Do Me With Love – Janie Fricke
- That Lovin You Feeling Again (Live) – Roy Orbison
- I’m Only In It For The Love – John Conlee
- Amanda (Live) – Waylon Jennings
- Night Time Magic – Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers
- Love Will Keep Us Alive – Eagles
- 1-900 Lover – Pat Green
- All My Ex’s Live In Texas (Live) – George Strait feat Jason Aldean