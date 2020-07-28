Live in Texas: Loretta Lynn Coal Miners Daughter Live – 7-30-20

This week, it’s Legends of the Grand Ole Opry: Loretta Lynn Singing Her Early Hits Live!
Track Listing
1. Hey Loretta
2. Coal Miner’s Daughter
3. Let Your Love Flow
4. You’re Looking At Country
5. Me & Bobby McGee
6. We’ve Come A Long Way Baby
7. Fist City
8. Spring Fever
9. Patsy Cline Medley
10. Somebody Somewhere
11. Out Of My Head And Back In My Bed
12. They Don’t Make Them Like My Daddy Anymore
13. One’s On The Way + The Pill
14. You’ll Come
15. You Ain’t Woman Enough
https://www.discogs.com/Loretta-Lynn-Coal-Miners-Daughter-Live/release/7726588