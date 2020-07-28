Live in Texas: Loretta Lynn Coal Miners Daughter Live – 7-30-20

This week, it’s Legends of the Grand Ole Opry: Loretta Lynn Singing Her Early Hits Live!

Track Listing

1. Hey Loretta

2. Coal Miner’s Daughter

3. Let Your Love Flow

4. You’re Looking At Country

5. Me & Bobby McGee

6. We’ve Come A Long Way Baby

7. Fist City

8. Spring Fever

9. Patsy Cline Medley

10. Somebody Somewhere

11. Out Of My Head And Back In My Bed

12. They Don’t Make Them Like My Daddy Anymore

13. One’s On The Way + The Pill

14. You’ll Come

15. You Ain’t Woman Enough

https://www.discogs.com/Loretta-Lynn-Coal-Miners-Daughter-Live/release/7726588