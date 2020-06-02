 Live in Texas: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - Live Two Five 6-4-20 - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Live Two Five 6-4-20

This week’s album is Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Live Two Five

Track Preview

  1. High Horse
  2. I’ve Been Lookin’
  3. Make a Little Magic
  4. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
  5. The Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper’s Dream)
  6. Stand a Little Rain
  7. Dance Little Jean
  8. Mr. Bojangles
  9. Workin’ Man (Nowhere to Go)
  10. Ripplin’ Waters
  11. El Harpo
  12. Fishin’ in the Dark
  13. Baby’s Got a Hold on Me
  14. Face on the Cutting Room Floor
  15. Partners, Brothers and Friends
  16. Cadillac Ranch

AllMusic Review by Matt Fink

Recorded during three shows at the Red Deer Fine Arts Center in Alberta, Canada, in 1991, Live Two Five contains a healthy portion of the band’s significant hit output. Consisting mostly of faithful, slightly extended versions of their classic laid-back country-rock classics, only a meandering 11-minute “Ripplin’ Waters” and a completely unnecessary harmonica instrumental on “Harpo” are significant low points. Of course, many of the songs eventually descend into band members pandering for applause and crowd sing-alongs, so this is aimed at the more avid fan. Still, there is more than enough to keep the casual fan interested.

