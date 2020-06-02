Live in Texas: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Live Two Five 6-4-20

Track Preview
- High Horse
- I’ve Been Lookin’
- Make a Little Magic
- You Ain’t Going Nowhere
- The Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper’s Dream)
- Stand a Little Rain
- Dance Little Jean
- Mr. Bojangles
- Workin’ Man (Nowhere to Go)
- Ripplin’ Waters
- El Harpo
- Fishin’ in the Dark
- Baby’s Got a Hold on Me
- Face on the Cutting Room Floor
- Partners, Brothers and Friends
- Cadillac Ranch
AllMusic Review by Matt Fink
Recorded during three shows at the Red Deer Fine Arts Center in Alberta, Canada, in 1991, Live Two Five contains a healthy portion of the band’s significant hit output. Consisting mostly of faithful, slightly extended versions of their classic laid-back country-rock classics, only a meandering 11-minute “Ripplin’ Waters” and a completely unnecessary harmonica instrumental on “Harpo” are significant low points. Of course, many of the songs eventually descend into band members pandering for applause and crowd sing-alongs, so this is aimed at the more avid fan. Still, there is more than enough to keep the casual fan interested.