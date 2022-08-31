Live in Texas: Kevin Fowler at Billy Bobs – 9-1-22

This week’s LIT is a classic Kevin Fowler performance at Billy Bob’s.
Allmusic-
https://www.allmusic.com/album/live-at-billy-bobs-texas-mw0000663085
Track Listing
- 100% Texan
- Butterbean
- There’s a Fool Born Everyday
- If These Old Walls Could Talk
- Ball and Chain
- The Lord Loves the Drinkin’ Man
- High on the Hog
- Not Lovin’ Anymore
- Speak of the Devil
- Tall Drink of Water
- J.O.B.
- Penny for Your Thoughts
- (le Anybody Going To) San Antone
- True Love
- All the Tequila In Tijuana
- Read Between the Linea
- Beer, Bait and Ammo
Video Preview