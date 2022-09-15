Live in Texas: Johnny Cash 9-15-2022

Johnny Cash double-header this week with two new albums to the program

The Johnny Cash Show-

https://www.allmusic.com/album/the-johnny-cash-show-mw0000885057

and Johnny Cash – Pa Osteraker

https://www.allmusic.com/album/p%C3%A5-%C3ster%C3%A5ker-mw0000809579

Although this performance at Sweden’s Österåker Prison isn’t as timeless or integral to the Johnny Cash catalog as At Folsom Prison and At San Quentin, it still delivers an agreeable set list of standards and ’70s-era rarities. Carl Perkins plays on every track, having joined Cash’s entourage during the onset of The Johnny Cash Show several years prior, and the veteran band sounds tight and assured on songs like “Me and Bobby McGee” and “Lookin’ Back in Anger” (a track written by former Folsom Prison inmate Glen Sherley). Cash fanatics won’t want to pass this one up, but casual fans might be happier with one of the Man in Black’s better-known prison recordings.

The Johnny Cash Show

Sunday Morning Coming Down Come Along and Ride This Train Six Days on the Road There Ain’t No Easy Run Sailor and The Concrete Sea These Hands I’m Gonna Try to Be That Way Mississippi Delta Land Detroit City Uncloudy Day No Setting Sun Here Was a Man

Swedens Osteraker Prison