Live in Texas: Johnny Cash 9-15-2022

Johnny Cash double-header this week with two new albums to the program
The Johnny Cash Show-
https://www.allmusic.com/album/the-johnny-cash-show-mw0000885057
and Johnny Cash – Pa Osteraker
https://www.allmusic.com/album/p%C3%A5-%C3ster%C3%A5ker-mw0000809579
Although this performance at Sweden’s Österåker Prison isn’t as timeless or integral to the Johnny Cash catalog as At Folsom Prison and At San Quentin, it still delivers an agreeable set list of standards and ’70s-era rarities. Carl Perkins plays on every track, having joined Cash’s entourage during the onset of The Johnny Cash Show several years prior, and the veteran band sounds tight and assured on songs like “Me and Bobby McGee” and “Lookin’ Back in Anger” (a track written by former Folsom Prison inmate Glen Sherley). Cash fanatics won’t want to pass this one up, but casual fans might be happier with one of the Man in Black’s better-known prison recordings.
The Johnny Cash Show
- Sunday Morning Coming Down
- Come Along and Ride This Train
- Six Days on the Road
- There Ain’t No Easy Run
- Sailor and The Concrete Sea
- These Hands
- I’m Gonna Try to Be That Way
- Mississippi Delta Land
- Detroit City
- Uncloudy Day
- No Setting Sun
- Here Was a Man
Swedens Osteraker Prison
- I Walk the Line
- A Boy Names Sue
- Sunday Morning Coming Down
- Österåker (San Quentin)
- Me and Bobby McGee
- Orleans Parish Prison
- Jacob Green
- Life of a Prisoner
- The Prisoners Song
- Folsom Prison Blues
- City Jail
- Help Me Make It Through the Night
- That Silver Haired Daddy of Mine
- The Invertebraes (Poem)
- Lookin’ Back in Anger
- I Saw a Man
- High Heel Sneakers
- Blue Suede Shoes
- Dirty Old Egg Suckin’ Dog
- Wreck of the Old ’97
- I Promise You
- Nobody Cared