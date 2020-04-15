Live in Texas: John Prine 4-16-20

This week’s program is a salute to John Prine. In the fall of 1978, John Prine returned home to Chicago for a concert performance at the city’s famed, Park West. This show, captured on the original limited edition album September ’78, features another side of John Prine – backed by an electric band.

Track Listing:

1. Often is a Word I Seldom Use

2. Angel From Montgomery

3. Crooked Piece of Time

4. I Had a Dream

5. Try To Find Another Man

6. Pretty Good

7. Iron Ore Betty

8. Please Don’t Bury Me

9. Treat Me Nice

10. Sweet Revenge

11. Dear Abby

12. Angel From Montgomery (with Bonnie Raitt)

13. Paradise (with Marty Stuart)