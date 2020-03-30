Live in Texas: Joe Diffie Live at Billy Bobs 4-2-20

This week, Live In Texas will celebrate the life and music of Joe Diffie. I’m playing his Live @ Billy Bob’s disc
Track Listing:
- Third Rock From the Sun
- Next Thing Smokin’
- C-O-U-N-T-R-Y
- If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)
- So Help Me Girl
- Pickup Man
- A Night to Remember
- It’s Always Something
- Behind Closed Doors
- The More You Drink, The Better I Look
- Is It Cold in Here
- My Give a Damn’s Busted
- Ships That Don’t Come In
- Good Brown Gravy
- Willin’
- Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)
- John Deere Green
- Honky Tonk Attitude
- Folsom Prison