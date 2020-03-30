 Live in Texas: Joe Diffie Live at Billy Bobs 4-2-20 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live in Texas: Joe Diffie Live at Billy Bobs 4-2-20

Live in Texas: Joe Diffie Live at Billy Bobs 4-2-20

This week, Live In Texas will celebrate the life and music of Joe Diffie. I’m playing his Live @ Billy Bob’s disc

Track Listing:

  1. Third Rock From the Sun
  2. Next Thing Smokin’
  3. C-O-U-N-T-R-Y
  4. If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)
  5. So Help Me Girl
  6. Pickup Man
  7. A Night to Remember
  8. It’s Always Something
  9. Behind Closed Doors
  10. The More You Drink, The Better I Look
  11. Is It Cold in Here
  12. My Give a Damn’s Busted
  13. Ships That Don’t Come In
  14. Good Brown Gravy
  15. Willin’
  16. Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)
  17. John Deere Green
  18. Honky Tonk Attitude
  19. Folsom Prison

 

Check Also

Live in Texas: Aaron Watson 2-20-20

This week we have Aaron Watson – Deep In The Heart Of Texas: Aaron Watson …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved