Live in Texas: Jerry Jeff Walker – Night After Night

Join us on Thursday, July 25th at 7 pm. This week’s album is a sequel to last weeks Jerry Jeff Walker – Night After Night.

Track Listing 

  1. Contrary to Ordinary
  2. Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother
  3. London Homesick Blues
  4. Mr. Bojangles
  5. Sangria Wine
  6. Got Lucky Last Night
  7. Trashy Women
  8. The First Showboat
  9. Stoney
  10. L.A. Freeway
  11. Jaded Lover
  12. Desperados Waiting for a Train
  13. Ro-Deo-Deo Cowboy
  14. Don’t It Make You Wanna Dance?
  15. Takin’ It as It Comes

AllMusic Review by All Music

One of Walker’s best live albums, this documents his mid-1990s back to basics period, a time when he was performing with the classic rock band lineup of two guitars, bass, and drums. The stripped down sound works extremely well here as Walker runs through a nicely chosen selection of his signature songs, “Mr. Bojangles” and “Got Lucky Last Night.” As he’s always been fond of championing other writers, there’s a handful of cover tunes (Guy Clark’s “L.A. Freeway,” “Gary Nunn’s “London Homesick Blues,” and of course, the ultimate gonzo singalong, Ray Wylie Hubbard’s “Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother”) as well.

