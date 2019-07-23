Live in Texas: Jerry Jeff Walker – Night After Night

Join us on Thursday, July 25th at 7 pm. This week’s album is a sequel to last weeks Jerry Jeff Walker – Night After Night.

Track Listing

One of Walker’s best live albums, this documents his mid-1990s back to basics period, a time when he was performing with the classic rock band lineup of two guitars, bass, and drums. The stripped down sound works extremely well here as Walker runs through a nicely chosen selection of his signature songs, “Mr. Bojangles” and “Got Lucky Last Night.” As he’s always been fond of championing other writers, there’s a handful of cover tunes (Guy Clark’s “L.A. Freeway,” “Gary Nunn’s “London Homesick Blues,” and of course, the ultimate gonzo singalong, Ray Wylie Hubbard’s “Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother”) as well.