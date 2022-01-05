 Live in Texas: Jerry Jeff Walker - Night After Night 1-6-22 - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: Jerry Jeff Walker – Night After Night 1-6-22

Live in Texas: Jerry Jeff Walker – Night After Night 1-6-22

Kicking off the year with Jerry Jeff Walker – Night After Night


Here’s Allmusic
https://www.allmusic.com/album/night-after-night-mw0000180467

Night After Night Review

by AllMusic

One of Walker’s best live albums, this documents his mid-1990s back to basics period, a time when he was performing with the classic rock band lineup of two guitars, bass, and drums. The stripped down sound works extremely well here as Walker runs through a nicely chosen selection of his signature songs, “Mr. Bojangles” and “Got Lucky Last Night.” As he’s always been fond of championing other writers, there’s a handful of cover tunes (Guy Clark’s “L.A. Freeway,” “Gary Nunn’s “London Homesick Blues,” and of course, the ultimate gonzo singalong, Ray Wylie Hubbard’s “Up Against the Wall Redneck Mother”) as well.

Track Listing

  1. Contrary to Ordinary
  2. Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother
  3. London Homesick Blues
  4. Mr. Bojangles
  5. Sangria Wine
  6. Got Lucky Last Night
  7. Trashy Women
  8. The First Showboat
  9. Stoney
  10. L.A. Freeway
  11. Jaded Lover
  12. Desperados Waiting for a Train
  13. Ro-Deo-Deo Cowboy
  14. Don’t It Make You Wanna Dance?
  15. Takin’ It as It Comes

Video Preview

