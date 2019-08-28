Live in Texas: Janie Fricke – Live At Billy Bob’s

Join us on Thursday, Aug 29th at 7 pm. This week is we will be playing Janie Fricke – Live At Billy Bob’s.
Track Listing
- Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me Baby
- Let’s Stop Talkin’ About It
- He’s a Heartache
- Any Other Stone
- She’s Single Again
- I’ll Need Someone to Hold Me (When I Cry)
- Do Me With Love
- Your Heart’s Not in It
- Somebody Else’s Fire
- See-Saw Ride
- You Don’t Know Love
- Down to My Last Broken Heart
- Tell Me a Lie
- Quilt of Dreams
- Bouncin’ Back
- It Ain’t Easy Being Easy
- Love Forever More