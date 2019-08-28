 Live in Texas: Janie Fricke - Live At Billy Bob's - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live in Texas: Janie Fricke – Live At Billy Bob’s

Live in Texas: Janie Fricke – Live At Billy Bob’s

Join us on Thursday, Aug 29th at 7 pm.  This week is we will be playing Janie Fricke – Live At Billy Bob’s.

Track Listing 

  1. Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me Baby
  2. Let’s Stop Talkin’ About It
  3. He’s a Heartache
  4. Any Other Stone
  5. She’s Single Again
  6. I’ll Need Someone to Hold Me (When I Cry)
  7. Do Me With Love
  8. Your Heart’s Not in It
  9. Somebody Else’s Fire
  10. See-Saw Ride
  11. You Don’t Know Love
  12. Down to My Last Broken Heart
  13. Tell Me a Lie
  14. Quilt of Dreams
  15. Bouncin’ Back
  16. It Ain’t Easy Being Easy
  17. Love Forever More

Check Also

Live in Texas: Randy Rodgers Band: Homemade Tamales (Disc 1) – Live at Floores

Join us on Thursday, Aug 1st at 7 pm. We’re having another two-week event! This …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved