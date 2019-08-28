Live in Texas: Janie Fricke – Live At Billy Bob’s

Lyle Lovett has won four Grammy Awards, including Best Country Album (1996 for “The Road to Ensenada”), Best Country Duo/Group with Vocal (1994 for “Blues For Dixie” with the Texas swing group Asleep at the Wheel), Best Pop Vocal Collaboration (1994 for “Funny How Time Slips Away” with Al Green) and Best Country Male Vocal (1989) for Lyle Lovett and His Large Band).