Live in Texas: It’s Willie Nelson – Live @ Choctaw Event Center 3-24-22

This week’s LIT is a tribute to Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelson’s sister and longtime piano player with his band.

It’s Willie Nelson – Live @ Choctaw Event Center

No Allmusic, so here’s the tracklisting

Whiskey River – Still is Still Movin’ To Me – Beer For My Horses
Good Hearted Woman
Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys
Time Slips Away – Crazy Nightlife
Down Yonder
Band Intro
Texas Flood
Jambalaya – Hey Good Lookin’
Move it on Over
City Of New Orleans – To All The Girls
Georgia On My Mind
Shoeshine Man
Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain
Georgia On A Fast Train
Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
On The Road Again
Always On My Mind
Nuages
Band of Brothers
Circle Be Unbroken – I’ll Fly Away
Roll Me Up and Smoke When I Die
I Saw the Light – Outro

