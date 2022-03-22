Live in Texas: It’s Willie Nelson – Live @ Choctaw Event Center 3-24-22

This week’s LIT is a tribute to Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelson’s sister and longtime piano player with his band.



It’s Willie Nelson – Live @ Choctaw Event Center

No Allmusic, so here’s the tracklisting

Whiskey River – Still is Still Movin’ To Me – Beer For My Horses

Good Hearted Woman

Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys

Time Slips Away – Crazy Nightlife

Down Yonder

Band Intro

Texas Flood

Jambalaya – Hey Good Lookin’

Move it on Over

City Of New Orleans – To All The Girls

Georgia On My Mind

Shoeshine Man

Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain

Georgia On A Fast Train

Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground

On The Road Again

Always On My Mind

Nuages

Band of Brothers

Circle Be Unbroken – I’ll Fly Away

Roll Me Up and Smoke When I Die

I Saw the Light – Outro