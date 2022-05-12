 Live in Texas: It's Nitty Gritty Dirt Band & Friends - Circlin' Back: Celebrating 50 Years - 5-12-22 - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: It’s Nitty Gritty Dirt Band & Friends – Circlin’ Back: Celebrating 50 Years – 5-12-22

Join us on Thursday, May 12th  at 7 pm. This week we will be playing It’s Nitty Gritty Dirt Band & Friends – Circlin’ Back: Celebrating 50 Years.

Track Listing

  1. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
    Bob Dylan
  2. Grandpa Was a Carpenter
    John Prine
  3. Paradise
    John Prine
  4. My Walkin’ Shoes
    Jimmy Martin / Paul Williams
  5. Tennessee Stud
    Jimmie Driftwood
  6. Nine Pound Hammer
    Merle Travis
  7. Buy for Me the Rain
    Greg Copeland / Steve Noonan
  8. These Days
    Jackson Browne
  9. Truthful Parson Brown
    Willard Robison
  10. Keep on the Sunny Side
    June Carter
  11. Catfish John
    Bob McDill / Allen Reynolds
  12. An American Dream
    Rodney Crowell
  13. Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper’s Dream)
    Rodney Crowell
  14. Mr. Bojangles
    Jerry Jeff Walker
  15. Fishin’ in the Dark
    Jim Photoglo / Wendy Waldman
  16. Bayou Jubilee/Sally Was a Goodun
    Jimmie Fadden / Jeff Hanna / Jimmy Ibbotson / John McEuen
  17. Jambalaya
    Hank Williams
  18. Will the Circle Be Unbroken
    June Carter

AllMusic Review by Stephen Thomas Erlewine

Friends always meant something special to the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — their 1972 breakthrough, Will the Circle Be Unbroken, was filled with them — so it only makes sense that the group rounded up a bunch of pals for a 50th anniversary concert held at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on September 14, 2015. Released a year later, Circlin’ Back: Celebrating 50 Years does indeed play like a celebration. Revisiting an equal portion of hits and traditional tunes, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band sound as deep and wise as the Nashville veterans did when they guested on Will the Circle Be Unbroken, but the nice thing about the Circlin’ Back concert is that it takes into account the smoother hits the band had in the ’80s: Rodney Crowell and Alison Krauss sit in on “An American Dream” and Jimmy Ibbotson plays on “Fishin’ in the Dark.” Here, they’re presented in stripped-down arrangements that nevertheless echo the soft rock gloss of the hit singles, and when combined with rollicking bluegrass, rustic folk, and straight-ahead country, it results in a full portrait of what the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is all about. Better still, Circlin’ Back is just a good time: as John Prine, Vince Gill, Sam Bush, Jackson Browne, and Jerry Jeff Walker take the stage, the entire thing feels like a party — which, of course, is what it was.

