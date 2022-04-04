 Live in Texas: Glen Frey 4-7-22 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live in Texas: Glen Frey 4-7-22

Live in Texas: Glen Frey 4-7-22

It’s halfway to Rawktober with this week’s Live In Texas

The album is Glenn Frey – Live

Glenn Frey Live Review

Here’s allmusic
https://www.allmusic.com/album/glenn-frey-live-mw0000101241by William Ruhlmann

In the course of this 70-minute, 14-song live disc, recorded at the Stadium in Dublin on July 8, 1992, Glenn Frey divides the set list just about equally between solo material and old Eagles songs. As such, it provides a good sampler of Frey‘s career in total, from “Take It Easy” to “Smuggler’s Blues.” One might have hoped for a bit less of Frey‘s then-current solo album, Strange Weather, and a bit more of the Eagles (after this record, Frey returned for the group’s reunion). At press time, MCA planned a Frey hits compilation for the second half of 1995; until then, this will serve as the album best able to give listeners an idea of what his solo career has been like (and it is the only one to contain a version of “The Heat Is On,” albeit not the hit recording).

Track Listing

  1. Peaceful Easy Feeling
  2.  New Kid in Town
  3. The One You Love
  4. Wild Mountain Thyme
  5. Strange Weather
  6. I’ve Got Mine
  7. Lyin’ Eyes/Take It Easy
  8. River of Dreams
  9. True Love
  10. Love in the 21st Century
  11. Smuggler’s Blues
  12. The Heat Is On
  13. Heartache Tonight
  14. Desperado

 

Video Preview

 

Check Also

Live In Texas – February 24th, 2022

The final week of “You’re Gonna Lovett” will bring us Lyle Lovett & His Large …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved