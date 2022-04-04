Live in Texas: Glen Frey 4-7-22

It’s halfway to Rawktober with this week’s Live In Texas



The album is Glenn Frey – Live

In the course of this 70-minute, 14-song live disc, recorded at the Stadium in Dublin on July 8, 1992, Glenn Frey divides the set list just about equally between solo material and old Eagles songs. As such, it provides a good sampler of Frey‘s career in total, from “Take It Easy” to “Smuggler’s Blues.” One might have hoped for a bit less of Frey‘s then-current solo album, Strange Weather, and a bit more of the Eagles (after this record, Frey returned for the group’s reunion). At press time, MCA planned a Frey hits compilation for the second half of 1995; until then, this will serve as the album best able to give listeners an idea of what his solo career has been like (and it is the only one to contain a version of “The Heat Is On,” albeit not the hit recording).

Track Listing

Peaceful Easy Feeling New Kid in Town The One You Love Wild Mountain Thyme Strange Weather I’ve Got Mine Lyin’ Eyes/Take It Easy River of Dreams True Love Love in the 21st Century Smuggler’s Blues The Heat Is On Heartache Tonight Desperado

