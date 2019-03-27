 Live in Texas: Glen Campbell Live at the Royal Festival Hall - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: Glen Campbell Live at the Royal Festival Hall

Join us on Thursday, Date at 7pm. This week’s album is Roy Orbison The Last Concert: December 4th, 1988.

Track Listing

  1. Medley: Stars/Rhinestone Cowboy
  2. Dreams of the Everyday Housewife
  3. Medley: (Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear/Loving You
  4. Streets of London
  5. Try a Little Kindness
  6. Southern Nights
  7. Medley: Good Vibrations/Help Me
  8. God Only Knows
  9. If You Go Away
  10. Sunflower
  11. By the Time I Get to Phoenix
  12. Galveston
  13. Wichita Lineman
  14. MacArthur Park
  15. This Is Sarah’s Song
  16. Classical Gas
  17. The William Tell Overture
  18. Soliloquy
  19. That’s When the Music Takes Me
  20. Amazing Grace

