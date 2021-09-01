Live in Texas: Glen Campbell – Live At The Royal Festival Hall 9-2-21

This week, it’s an old favorite- Glen Campbell – Live At The Royal Festival Hall
Here’s Allmusic
https://www.allmusic.com/album/live-at-the-royal-festival-hall-mw0000866575
Track Listing
- Medley: Stars/Rhinestone Cowboy
- Dreams of the Everyday Housewife
- Medley: (Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear/Loving You
- Streets of London
- Try a Little Kindness
- Southern Nights
- Medley: Good Vibrations/Help Me Rhonda/Surfer Girl/Surfin’ U.S.A.
- God Only Knows
- If You Go Away
- Sunflower
- By the Time I Get to Phoenix
- Galveston
- Wichita Lineman
- MacArthur Park
- This Is Sarah’s Song
- Classical Gas
- The William Tell Overture
- Soliloquy
- That’s When the Music Takes Me
- Amazing Grace
Video Preview