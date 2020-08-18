Live in Texas: George Jones – First Time Live – 8-20-20

It’s a “double album” this week – George Jones – First Time Live and Setlist.
Track Listing
- No Show Jones
- The Race Is On
- Fox on the Run
- Tennesee Whiskey
- I’m Not Ready Yet
- Who’s Gonna Chop My Baby’s Kindlin’
- Medley: I’ll Share My World With You/The Window Up Above/The Grand
- You Better Treat Your Man Right
- He Stopped Loving Her Today
- She’s My Rock
SetList
- I’m Ragged But I’m Right
- Once You’ve Had the Best
- Bartender’s Blues
- Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes
- White Lightning
- She Thinks I Still Care
- If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will)
- Still Doin’ Time
- Wine Colored Glasses
- You’ve Still Got a Place in My Heart
- He Stopped Loving Her Today
- The One I Loved Back Then (The Corvette Song)
AllMusic Review by AllMusic
Anyone who has ever seen George Jones live knows that there’s nothing “studio enhanced” about his awe-inspiring vocals. Jones is every bit as impressive a singer on stage as he is in the studio, a fact demonstrated by 1984’s inaccurately titled FIRST TIME LIVE (LIVE AT DANCETOWN USA, on Ace Records, captures a great 1965 George Jones concert).
On FIRST TIME LIVE, Jones puts his band through their paces on such standards as “The Race is On,” “You Better Treat Your Man Right,” and the show-stopping “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” He also sings a medley of hits and performs complete versions of then-recent singles (“Tennessee Whiskey,” “I’m Not Ready Yet”). Throughout, his vocals are playful and supple, with Jones dropping from his oaken tenor to a goofy bass and then soaring upward again as if it were the easiest thing in the world.
AllMusic Review by Al Campbell
Setlist captures 12 performances by country legend George Jones recorded live in Boston, Texas, Kentucky, and Tennessee between 1982 and 1987. All the performances are previously unreleased and include heartfelt versions of such hits as “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes,” “She Thinks I Still Care,” “If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will),” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” Recommended to both collectors and casual listeners of classic country.