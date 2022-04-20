 Live in Texas: George Jones Double Album 4-21-22 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live in Texas: George Jones Double Album 4-21-22

Live in Texas: George Jones Double Album 4-21-22

This week’s LIT is a double album
George Jones – First Time Live
George Jones – Setlist

Allmusic for First Time Live-
https://www.allmusic.com/album/first-time-live-mw0000190401

First Time Live Review

by AllMusic

Anyone who has ever seen George Jones live knows that there’s nothing “studio enhanced” about his awe-inspiring vocals. Jones is every bit as impressive a singer on stage as he is in the studio, a fact demonstrated by 1984’s inaccurately titled FIRST TIME LIVE (LIVE AT DANCETOWN USA, on Ace Records, captures a great 1965 George Jones concert).

On FIRST TIME LIVE, Jones puts his band through their paces on such standards as “The Race is On,” “You Better Treat Your Man Right,” and the show-stopping “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” He also sings a medley of hits and performs complete versions of then-recent singles (“Tennessee Whiskey,” “I’m Not Ready Yet”). Throughout, his vocals are playful and supple, with Jones dropping from his oaken tenor to a goofy bass and then soaring upward again as if it were the easiest thing in the world.

Track Listing:

  1. No Show Jones
  2. The Race Is On
  3. Fox on the Run
  4. Tennessee Whiskey
  5. I’m Not Ready Yet
  6. Who’s Gonna Chop My Baby’s Kindlin’
  7. Medley: I’ll Share My World With You/The Window Up Above/The Grand
  8. You Better Treat Your Man Right
  9. He Stopped Loving Her Today
  10. She’s My Rock

Allmusic for Setlist-
https://www.allmusic.com/album/setlist-the-very-best-of-george-jones-live-mw0002158824

Setlist: The Very Best of George Jones Live Review

by Al Campbell

Setlist captures 12 performances by country legend George Jones recorded live in Boston, Texas, Kentucky, and Tennessee between 1982 and 1987. All the performances are previously unreleased and include heartfelt versions of such hits as “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes,” “She Thinks I Still Care,” “If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will),” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” Recommended to both collectors and casual listeners of classic country.

Track (set!) List:

  1. I’m Ragged But I’m Right
  2. Once you’ve Had the Best
  3. Bartender’s Blues
  4. Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes
  5. White Lightning
  6. She Thinks I Still Care
  7. If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will)
  8. Still Doin’ Time
  9. Wine Colored Roses
  10. You’ve Still Got a Place in My Heart
  11. He Stopped Loving Her Today
  12. The One I Loved Back Then (The Corvette Song)

Check Also

Live in Texas – Steve Earle – Live at Montreux 2005 – 3-1-22

This week’s featured album is Steve Earle – Live at Montreux 2005 Here’s allmusic https://www.allmusic.com/album/live-at-montreux-2005-mw0000439552 …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved