Live in Texas: George Jones Double Album 4-21-22

This week’s LIT is a double album
George Jones – First Time Live
George Jones – Setlist
Allmusic for First Time Live-
https://www.allmusic.com/album/first-time-live-mw0000190401
First Time Live Review
by AllMusic
Anyone who has ever seen George Jones live knows that there’s nothing “studio enhanced” about his awe-inspiring vocals. Jones is every bit as impressive a singer on stage as he is in the studio, a fact demonstrated by 1984’s inaccurately titled FIRST TIME LIVE (LIVE AT DANCETOWN USA, on Ace Records, captures a great 1965 George Jones concert).
Track Listing:
- No Show Jones
- The Race Is On
- Fox on the Run
- Tennessee Whiskey
- I’m Not Ready Yet
- Who’s Gonna Chop My Baby’s Kindlin’
- Medley: I’ll Share My World With You/The Window Up Above/The Grand
- You Better Treat Your Man Right
- He Stopped Loving Her Today
- She’s My Rock
Allmusic for Setlist-
https://www.allmusic.com/album/setlist-the-very-best-of-george-jones-live-mw0002158824
Setlist: The Very Best of George Jones Live Review
by Al Campbell
Setlist captures 12 performances by country legend George Jones recorded live in Boston, Texas, Kentucky, and Tennessee between 1982 and 1987. All the performances are previously unreleased and include heartfelt versions of such hits as “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes,” “She Thinks I Still Care,” “If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will),” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today.” Recommended to both collectors and casual listeners of classic country.
Track (set!) List:
- I’m Ragged But I’m Right
- Once you’ve Had the Best
- Bartender’s Blues
- Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes
- White Lightning
- She Thinks I Still Care
- If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will)
- Still Doin’ Time
- Wine Colored Roses
- You’ve Still Got a Place in My Heart
- He Stopped Loving Her Today
- The One I Loved Back Then (The Corvette Song)