Live in Texas: Elvis – An Afternoon In The Garden 7-7-22

Join us Live in Texas this Thursday, we’re digging up one I haven’t played in a very long time since the Elvis movie is out.


Elvis – An Afternoon In The Garden

Here’s Allmusic-
An Afternoon in the Garden Review

by Stephen Thomas Erlewine

Afternoon in the Garden is the first official release of Elvis Presley’s afternoon concert at Madison Square Garden in June 1972. While highlights of the evening concerts were released weeks after the concert in 1972, the afternoon shows sat in the vaults until the 25th anniversary of the performance rolled around. Although the album is very similar to the previously released As Recorded at Madison Square Garden, it is nevertheless quite entertaining, capturing Elvis at the height of his extravagant, Vegas-style hits revue. It may not offer any new insights, and it may not be necessary for anyone but hardcore fans, but the record is undeniably fun.

Track Listing

  1. Introduction: Albo Sprach Zarathustra
  2. That’s All Right
  3. Proud Mary
  4. Never Been to Spain
  5. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me
  6. Until it’s time for You to Go
  7. You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin”
  8. Polk Salad Annie
  9. Love Me
  10. All Shook Up
  11. Heartbreak Hotel
  12. (Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear Don’t Be Cruel
  13. Love Me Tender
  14. Blue Suede Shoes
  15. Reconsider Baby
  16. Hound Dog
  17. I’ll Remember You
  18. Suspicious Minds
  19. Introductions by Elvia
  20. For the Good Times
  21. An American Trilogy
  22. Funny How Time Slips Away
  23. I Can’t Stop Loving You
  24. Can’t Help Falling in Love

