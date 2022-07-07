Live in Texas: Elvis – An Afternoon In The Garden 7-7-22



Elvis – An Afternoon In The Garden



Here’s Allmusic-

Afternoon in the Garden is the first official release of Elvis Presley’s afternoon concert at Madison Square Garden in June 1972. While highlights of the evening concerts were released weeks after the concert in 1972, the afternoon shows sat in the vaults until the 25th anniversary of the performance rolled around. Although the album is very similar to the previously released As Recorded at Madison Square Garden, it is nevertheless quite entertaining, capturing Elvis at the height of his extravagant, Vegas-style hits revue. It may not offer any new insights, and it may not be necessary for anyone but hardcore fans, but the record is undeniably fun.