Live in Texas: Earl Thomas Conley, Live @ BillyBob’s.

Join us on Thursday, April 11th at 7pm to hear the entire Earl Thomas Conley, Live @ Billy
Bob’s.

Track Listing

  1. Somewhere Between Right and Wrong
  2. Your Love’s on the Line
  3. Don’t Make It Easy for Me
  4. Angel in Disguise
  5. Chance of Lovin’ You
  6. Hard Days & Honky Tonk Nights
  7. What She Is (Is a Woman in Love)
  8. Holding Her and Loving You
  9. Once in a Blue Moon
  10. Brotherly Love
  11. Heavenley Bodies
  12. What I’d Say
  13. Fire & Smoke
  14. Love Don’t Care (Who’s Heart It Breaks)
  15. Shadow of a Doubt
  16. I Can’t Win for Losin’ You

