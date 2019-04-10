Live in Texas: Earl Thomas Conley, Live @ BillyBob’s.

Join us on Thursday, April 11th at 7pm to hear the entire Earl Thomas Conley, Live @ Billy
Bob’s.
Track Listing
- Somewhere Between Right and Wrong
- Your Love’s on the Line
- Don’t Make It Easy for Me
- Angel in Disguise
- Chance of Lovin’ You
- Hard Days & Honky Tonk Nights
- What She Is (Is a Woman in Love)
- Holding Her and Loving You
- Once in a Blue Moon
- Brotherly Love
- Heavenley Bodies
- What I’d Say
- Fire & Smoke
- Love Don’t Care (Who’s Heart It Breaks)
- Shadow of a Doubt
- I Can’t Win for Losin’ You