Live in Texas: Eagles – Rolling Stones:  Some Girls Live In Texas ’78 – 1-7-21

Time for the annual tradition of playing Rolling Stones: Some Girls Live In Texas ’78

This album is stunning, it’s unquestionably the most underrated live album I’ve ever heard and quite possibly the most underrated album in the Stones’ discography. If you’re reading this, buy this album. The Stones were absolutely on fire for this show. I’d put this as my 3rd favorite Stones live album (behind Get Your Leeds Lungs Out and Brussels Affair), and my favorite of their officially released albums.

This album has a stripped down, raw feeling to it. There are no backup singers, no horn section, just the Stones, Stu on piano, and Ian McLagan on piano/organ/synth. This album singlehandedly proves that anyone who says the Stones completely lost it once Ron Wood joined the band are wrong. If the Stones had kept up like this, no one would even be making that argument.

The two Chuck Berry covers on here, Let it Rock and Sweet Little Sixteen are both great. Nobody did Chuck Berry better than the Stones- I really wish they’d get back to doing some Chuck Berry covers in concert.

The versions of Honky Tonk Women and Star Star on here are both great, as are the few Stones standards on the album. However, it’s the tracks from Some Girls where this album really shines. When the Whip Comes Down and Respectable are absolutely incendiary, Beast of Burden and Just My Imagination are incredible, and I like the versions of Shattered and Miss You better than the album version. The intro to Miss You is done solely on guitar and it sounds incredible, and Bill Wyman’s bass breakdown is awesome. They really turn it up to 11 on Shattered, this version being substantially faster than the studio version, and again all of the music is done solely on guitar and it’s incredible.

I wish that there was a live version of Before They Make Me Run on here, but with an album this great I can’t complain about missing one song. Seriously, buy this album. The video is good, but unnecessary to me- I think this makes a better album than a video.

Here’s Allmusic

https://www.allmusic.com/album/some-girls-live-in-texas-78-mw0002400334

Track Listing

Let It Rock All Down the Line Honky Tonk Women Star Star When the Whip Comes Down Beast of Burden Miss You Imagination Shattered Respectable Far Away Eyes Love in Vain Tumbling Dice Happy Sweet Little 16 Brown Sugar Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Video Preview