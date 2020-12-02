Live in Texas: Eagles – Live from the Forum MMXVIII – 12-3-20

It’s another two-week event on Live in Texas (Dec. 3 and 10th). We will be play Eagles – Live from the Forum MMXVIII

In 2016, after Glenn Frey died, the Eagles went on a hiatus as Don Henley decided that the band would not play again.[2] However, Henley reversed his decision and it was announced in March 2017 that the Eagles would perform in two festivals featuring classic rock bands organised by their manager Irving Azoff, starting with The Classic West festival held at the Dodger Stadium in July that year.[3][4] Henley brought in Frey’s son Deacon to perform with the remaining members of the Eagles in these shows after he saw Deacon performed Glenn Frey’s songs at his memorial service.[5] According to Henley, in order for the band to continue, “the only way it felt justified to me was to have family blood in the band”.[6] They were also joined by Vince Gill after he performed at the Kennedy Center Honors in tribute to the Eagles in December 2016,[5] and who “fit like a glove” according to Henley.[7][6] The band later announced that a North American tour featuring Deacon Frey and Vince Gill would begin in March 2018 in Chicago,[8] followed by a world tour in 2019[9] and another world tour scheduled for 2020 titled the Hotel California 2020 Tour, which was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.[10]

The tour included a three-night stop (September 12, 14, and 15, 2018) at the Forum in Los Angeles, California where the concerts were recorded.[11] The setlist included many of the best-known songs of the Eagles, but also hits recorded by individual members, such as Henley’s “The Boys of Summer“, Walsh’s “Life’s Been Good“, and Gill’s “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away“.[12] The band performed 26 songs every night apart from the show on September 14 when they performed 27 songs, adding “The Long Run” to their second encore.[13] The recordings of the concerts were compiled into a 26-song live album and a concert film.[14] The only song on their setlist omitted on this release is “Witchy Woman“, with “The Long Run” from September 14 added instead.

The film of the concert was directed by Nick Wickham and filmed on 14 4K cameras.[15] It premiered on ESPN on July 5, 2020, the first time a concert was aired on the sports network.[16]

The recordings were released on October 16, 2020 in multiple audio and video formats and in various configurations, including a super deluxe box set with Blu-ray, two CDs and four LPs.[17]

Track Listing

Seven Bridges Road (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Joe Walsh: “How ya doin’?” (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Take It Easy (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) One Of These Nights (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Don Henley: “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen” (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Take It To The Limit (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Tequila Sunrise (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) In The City (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Timothy B. Schmit: “Hey, everybody, that’s Joe Walsh” (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) I Can’t Tell You Why (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) New Kid In Town (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Don Henley: “Just want to thank all of you…” (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) How Long (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Deacon Frey: “Hello, everybody…” (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Peaceful Easy Feeling (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Ol’ 55 (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Lyin’ Eyes (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Love Will Keep Us Alive (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Vince Gill: “How’s everybody doing?” (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Those Shoes (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Already Gone (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Walk Away (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Joe Walsh: “Is everybody OK?” (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Life’s Been Good (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) The Boys Of Summer (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Heartache Tonight (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Funk #49 (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Life In The Fast Lane (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) [Explicit] Hotel California (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Rocky Mountain Way (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) Desperado (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018) The Long Run (Live From The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 9/12, 14, 15/2018)

Video Preview