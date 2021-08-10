Live In Texas: Doug Sahm – Live from Austin 8-12-21

This week, the Live In Texas album will be Doug Sahm – Live from Austin

https://www.allmusic.com/album/live-from-austin-tx-mw0000749591

Track Listing

1 (Is Anybody Goin’ to) San Antone – Dave Kirby / Glenn Martin

2 Cotton Eyed Joe – Traditional

3 Rains Came – Huey P. Meaux

4 Papa Ain’t Salty – Grover McDaniel / T-Bone Walker

5 Stormy Monday – T-Bone Walker

6 At the Crossroads – Doug Sahm

7 Nuevo Lardeo – Doug Sahm

8 Dynamite Woman – Doug Sahm

9 Medley – Dave Bartholomew / Freddy Fender / Pearl King / Lawrence Rodriguez / Anita Steiman / Gene Thomasson

10 Medley – Doug Sahm

11 Medley – Atwood Allen

12 Medley Doug Sahm

13 Mendocino – Doug Sahm

14 It’s Gonna Be Easy – Doug Sahm

15 She’s About a Mover – Doug Sahm

Video Preview

AllMusic Review by Al Campbell [-]