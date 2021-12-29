Live In Texas: December 30th, Holiday Hangover 2: 2021 Recap

This week’s Live In Texas is “Holiday Hangover 2: 2021 Recap”
I put the compilation together, so there’s no Allmusic or album art.
Track Listing
- Nothing Wrong With That
- Good Hearted Woman
- Oh, Pretty Woman
- The Farmer’s Daughter (Live)
- Us Against The Wall, Redneck Motel
- Angel from Montgomery (Live) Up Against The Wall, Redneck Mot…
- Lowdown In The Street
- Tumbling Dice [Live] Love At The Five And Dime What A Fool Believes Dead Flowers I Gotta Go
- Love At The Five And Dime
- What A Fool Believes
- Dead Flowers
- I Gotta Go
Video Preview