 Live In Texas: December 30th, Holiday Hangover 2: 2021 Recap - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live In Texas: December 30th, Holiday Hangover 2: 2021 Recap

Live In Texas: December 30th, Holiday Hangover 2: 2021 Recap

This week’s Live In Texas is “Holiday Hangover 2: 2021 Recap”

I put the compilation together, so there’s no Allmusic or album art.

Track Listing

  1. Nothing Wrong With That
  2. Good Hearted Woman
  3. Oh, Pretty Woman
  4. The Farmer’s Daughter (Live)
  5.  Us Against The Wall, Redneck Motel
  6. Angel from Montgomery (Live) Up Against The Wall, Redneck Mot…
  7. Lowdown In The Street
  8. Tumbling Dice [Live] Love At The Five And Dime What A Fool Believes Dead Flowers I Gotta Go
  9. Love At The Five And Dime
  10. What A Fool Believes
  11. Dead Flowers
  12. I Gotta Go

Video Preview

Check Also

Live in Texas: Townes Van Zandt – Roadsongs

Join us on Thursday,  November 18th at 7 pm to hear this week’s Live In …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved