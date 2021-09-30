Live In Texas: Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen Live from Deep in the Heart of Texas – 9-30-21

We lost Commander Cody (George Frayne IV) over the weekend, so Thursday’s album is

Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen

Live from Deep in the Heart of Texas

Here’s Allmusic

https://www.allmusic.com/album/live-from-deep-in-the-heart-of-texas-mw0000204564

This is Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen at their best, live on-stage and out on the road with the New Riders of the Purple Sage. What a bill and what a grand time for a live album. This is how it really was — wild, loud, and fun. Again, they intersperse their own songs with old favorites. “Armadillo Stomp” was penned for this event, and a woolly version of “Down to Seeds and Stems Again Blues” has the crowd on its feet. Their “Oh Momma Momma” and “Too Much Fun” become legendary during this performance. But, it is their reworking of Buck Owens‘ “Crying Time” that makes them such a wonderful country band. Johnny Horton‘s “I’m Comin’ Home” is also masterful, as is their take on a favorite cowboy tune, “Sunset on the Sage.” “Mean Woman Blues” is another highlight. As for the Commander, his wanton style is perfectly at home when he takes the Leiber & Stoller tune “Riot in Cell Block #9” and makes it his own vehicle for a musical theatrical performance. Every cut is perfection, every cut is substantial. This 1973 performance, captured here for posterity, is evidence enough to suggest that Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen were one fine honky tonk band, perhaps one of the finest.