 Live in Texas: Clockwork Angels Tour Tribute - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live in Texas: Clockwork Angels Tour Tribute

Live in Texas: Clockwork Angels Tour Tribute

Join us on Thursday, January 16th at 7 pm. This week we will be playing Clockwork Angels Tour as a tribute to  Neil Peart.

Track Listing

Disc 1

  1. Subdivisions
  2. The Big Money
  3. Force Ten
  4. Grand Designs
  5. The Body Electric
  6. Territories
  7. The Analog Kid
  8. Bravado
  9. Where’s My Thing?/Here It Is [Drum Solo]
  10. Far Cry

Disc 2

  1. Caravan
  2. Clockwork Angels
  3. The Anarchist
  4. Carnies
  5. The Wreckers
  6. Headlong Flight/Drumbastica [Drum Solo]
  7. Peke’s Repose [Guitar Solo]/Halo Effect
  8. Seven Cities of Gold
  9. Wish Them Well
  10. The Garden

Disc 3

  1. Dreamline
  2. The Precussor/Binary Love Theme/Steambanger’s Ball [Drum Solo]
  3. Red Sector A
  4. YYZ
  5. The Spirit of Radio
  6. Tom Sawyer
  7. 2112
  8. Limelight [Soundcheck Recording]
  9. Middletown Dreams
  10. The Pass
  11. Manhattan Project

 

AllMusic Review by Gregory Heaney

You don’t get to be known as the biggest cult band in the world without giving your fans what they want, a philosophy that Rush takes to heart on its live albums. On Clockwork Angels Tour, the legendary Canadian band doesn’t just give fans a live version of its latest album, but a full-featured live experience. Over the course of the three-disc set, fans are given the royal treatment, with an album packed with new songs performed with a string ensemble, classics like “Subdivisions,” “YYZ,” and “Spirit of Radio,” an encore featuring “Tom Sawyer” and “2112,” three drum solos, and a soundcheck recording of “Limelight.” With a few flubbed notes and vocal missteps sprinkled throughout the set, it’s clear that the band’s age is starting to show a little. Despite that, however, Rush seems like a band determined not to waste anyone’s time, presenting a big enough live spectacle that the little things are pretty easy to forgive. More interesting is how Clockwork Angels Tour serves as a document of a specific time and place in Rush’s career. While many bands have live albums, few have such an extensive catalog that it’s possible to see their evolution as both a studio entity and live performer; this feels like a fitting entry into the living document that is Rush’s storied career.

Check Also

Live in Texas: Disc 2 of Robert Earl Keen – Live Dinner Reunion

Join us on Thursday, December 19th at 7 pm. This week we will be playing …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved